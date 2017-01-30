Kazakhstan started exporting accumulators to Africa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -In 2013 JSC National Agency for Technological Development has provided support to Kainar LLP giving innovation grants for purchasing the innovative technology of new generation accumulator assembling and casting and expanding the release tape to the total amount of KZT 244 million, the press service of the NATD informed.

"As of today our company has delivered the first batch of the accumulators "BARS Asia" to the African continent. In the Republic of Benin cooperation has been established with retail network through which BARS Asia batteries come to the African market. Quality and reliability of the accumulators assembled by the Kazakhstan company was highly appreciated by African consumers, and now the staff of Kaynar-JSB LLP aim to assimilate in the African market. The main markets of the accumulator plant are the CIS countries (Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine) Afghanistan and China", - Technical Director of Kaynar-JSB LLP Alexey Cheussov reported.

The goods of Kaynar-JSB LLP conform to the international standards - Europe's EN 60896-1:1992, Russian GOST P 53165-2008 and Japan's JIS D 5301.

Control of the processes is performed according to the International quality control system ISO 9001-2001 and the technical standard TS16949-2001. Since 2007-2013 there have been introduced innovative processes of production of conductor cables per EXMET technologies and assembly processes.