Kazakhstan starts assembling Chevrolet NIVA cars

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh car plant SaryarkaAvtoProm, located in Kostanay, started the production of Chevrolet NIVA cars from the car kits supplied from Tolyatti, Russia, GM AvtoVAZ said in a message Apr. 10, Trend reported.

GM AvtoVAZ and SaryarkaAvtoProm signed an agreement on delivery of car kits in January 2017.

Kazakhstan is one of the most important export markets for GM AvtoVAZ. The localization of car assembly will increase the competitiveness of Chevrolet NIVA in the Kazakh market, the company said.

GM AvtoVAZ is a joint venture in Russia, set up in 2001 by General Motors and Russia’s AvtoVAZ. SaryarkaAvtoProm in Kazakhstan produces SsangYong, Toyota, Geely, Jac and Iveco cars.