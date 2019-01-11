Kazakhstan starts Bukhara deer recruitment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An open air enclosure for Bukhara deer recruitment has been built in the territory of Ile-Balkhash wildlife reserve in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

This deer specimen dropped out of the Balkhash fauna though earlier it was prevailing there taking significant place in the tiger's diet.



The open air enclosure was built through financial support of the WWF under the tiger reintroduction program of Kazakhstan, the reserve authorities said in a message.



The Bukhara deer has been included into the International Red List and Red Book of Kazakhstan, the Almaty region administration's Facebook account reads.