Kazakhstan starts producing diesel fuel meeting Euro-4, Euro-5 standards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shymkent oil refinery (PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP) has started to produce diesel fuel in accordance with the requirements of К4 and К5 emission classes said the message from the Public Relations Service of KazMunaiGas - Processing and Marketing JSC.

The К4 and К5 emission classes are the analogue of Euro-4 and Euro-5 standards adopted in Customs Union countries, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

Thus, it became the first among three Kazakh refineries to produce diesel fuel meeting these standards, according to the message.

The production of such diesel fuel became possible after reconstructing and commissioning the diesel hydro-treating unit, according to the message.

This is the first object of modernization as part of the implementation of the project for reconstruction and modernization of the Shymkent refinery.

The latest developments of the world's leading companies of this industry, namely, Axens (France) and Sud Chemie (Germany) were used in the reconstruction of the unit.

These measures greatly improved the qualitative and environmental properties of diesel fuel and greatly reduced the sulfur content and the temperature of its freezing.

The experimental-industrial process of the reconstructed unit was conducted at the refinery from June 22-26, 2015.

"The production of diesel fuel with improved environmental properties is another important milestone in the implementation of the environmental strategy of "KazMunaiGas - Processing and Marketing" JSC," a statement said. "This is a real action to reduce harmful emissions of road and rail transport in the environment and bring an environmental component of motor fuel in Kazakhstan in line with international standards."