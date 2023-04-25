Kazakhstan starts shipping oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan to Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has began shipment of the first batch of 80,000 tons of oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan seaport by ALATAU oil tanker which belongs to LLP NMSC Kazmortransflot (KMG’s daughter company) to Romania’s Constanta port with oil offloading for Petromidia Refinery, Kazinform learned from the press office of Samruk-Kazyna.

The five-year agreement on annual transit of 1.5 million tons of oil via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route was signed between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR at the end of 2022.

The shipment of Kazakh oil en Aktau-Baku route began in March. Kazakh and Azerbaijani fleets are involved in the transportation on a parity basis. 86,000 tons of oil have been shipped from the port of Aktau as of April 20.