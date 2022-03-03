Kazakhstan starts Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Karaganda pharmaceutical plant launched production of the one-component Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the plant, the vaccine developed by the Gemalei Russian Scientific Research Institute was registered for use in the middle of last year. It shows 79.4% efficiency 28 days after the first injection.

Validation batches of the vaccine manufactured at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant were sent to Russia for quality control.

Notably, the plant has made 7 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The plant next aims at locating Sputnik Light production to make COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant is capable of producing up to 4 million packs of socially significant pharmaceuticals a year.



