Kazakhstan starts training of nuclear industry specialists

ASTANA. KAZINORM Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University has started training of engineers for basic nuclear industry specialties so that to satisfy the nuclear industry demand for professional specialists.

Earlier, the Head of NAC "Kazatomprom" Askar Zhumagaliyev and the rector of the above mentioned university Zhassulan Shaimardanov signed the Agreement of Cooperation. Under this document the university has established international department "New Materials for Nuclear Industry". It will train nuclear industry specialists for educational programmes "Innovative Technology for Obtainment of Uranium Products" and "Nuclear Energy Materials".

The teaching process will involve scientists and specialists of the leading Russian universities already training for nuclear industry such as National Research Nuclear University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, National University of Science and Technology, Saint Petersburg State Institute of Technology and Tomsk Polytechnic University.

"In Soviet times, nuclear personnel training was mainly in Russia", the university principal Nikolai Linok says. "Unfortunately, after USSR collapsed almost all universities performing target training of nuclear industry specialists turned out to be outside our national territory. For us it is the next step towards reforming and modernization of our education system. As scientific and technical support for development of nuclear industry is one of the top priorities imposed before us by the Head of State. Therefore, we will need to be greatly responsible in approaching this issue".