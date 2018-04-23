Kazakhstan starts with confident win in Budapest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan kicked off the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship with a confident win over the hosts of Division I Group A clashes - Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Valeri Orekhov and Yevgeni Rymarev of Kazakhstan scored one and two unanswered goals during the third period of the match giving their squad a 3:0 win.



On April 28, Kazakhstan will clash with the UK which stunned Slovenia 3:1. The match will be aired live by Qazsport TV channel.