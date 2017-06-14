Kazakhstan sticks to UEFA Nations League weakest division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UEFA Nations League preliminary tables have been updated as per the results of 2018 World Cup regular qualifying matches, reports Sports.kz.

The loss to Denmark (1: 3) has not contribute to the possible promotion of the Kazakh national football team as it remains in the weakest Division D presently including the teams of Finland, Estonia, Armenia, Georgia, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Macedonia, Moldova, Luxembourg, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Malta, Kosovo, San Marino and Gibraltar.

The UEFA Nations League is a future international tournament (to begin after the 2018 FIFA World Cup) among European teams to replace friendly matches. It will be tied to the qualifying round for the European championships, therefore it will give to a number of national teams an additional opportunity to enter the final stage. Division D, where Kazakhstan is now listed, will be represented by four groups with four teams in each. The winners of the groups will enter Division C.