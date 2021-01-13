Kazakhstan still in talks with Pfizer to acquire its vaccine – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is still keen to acquire Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and in the process of negotiations with the company, a rep of the Ministry of Healthcare noted, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Chairman of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Assylbekov said at the Wednesday press briefing that the negotiations with Pfizer are underway. They vaccine is likely to be supplied to Kazakhstan by the second half of this year.

Assylbekov added that the Ministry of Healthcare is interested in giving the population of Kazakhstan as many options [vaccines] as possible.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Pfizer had signed the preliminary agreement on acquisition of its COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.