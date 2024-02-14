Kazakhstan still lacks over 20 thou dormitory places

Currently, the country needs 20 thousand dormitory places, science and higher education minister Sayasat Nurbek said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The issue of a shortage of over 20 thousand dormitory places remains. Last year, 43 dormitories for 10,363 places were commissioned, a 10-year high. This year, 10 thousand more places are to be commissioned, said Nurbek.

The minister went on to say that the number of dormitory places the country needs can be cut to 7-10 thousand by 2028.

Science and higher education minister Nurbek noted that there is a slowly rise in demand for dormitory places in the cities of Aktobe, Shymkent and Turkestan.

The ministry suggests addressing the issue through public-private partnership.