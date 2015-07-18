Kazakhstan still leads 2-1 vs. Australia in Davis Cup quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Being 0-2 down, Australia beat Team Kazakhstan in the doubles rubber on Day 2 of the Davis Cup quarterfinal in Darwin.

Aussies Sam Groth and Lleyton Hewitt outclassed Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan in three sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. Recall that Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov demonstrated incredible tennis in the singles on Friday and gave Kazakhstan an impressive 2-0 lead over the hosts. Kazakhstan still has chances to advance to the Davis Cup semifinal for the first time in history. For that to happen, Kukushkin and Nedovyesov will have to stun the Aussie young guns Kyrgios and Kokkinakis respectively. Source: Vesti.kz