TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:55, 06 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan still tops Under-21 Euro 2019 qualification group

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The youth football team of Kazakhstan has been defeated in France in a qualifier of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, according to Sports.kz.

    However, gaining four points, the players under the leadership of Vladimir Nikitenko still rank first in Group 9.

    The Kazakh team will play the next match in Bulgaria on October 6.

    Group 9:

    1. Kazakhstan - 4 points (3 matches pending)
    2. Slovenia - 3 (1)
    3. France - 3 (1)
    4. Luxembourg - 3 (3)
    5. Montenegro - 1 (1)
    6. Bulgaria - 0 (1).

     

    Sport Football Top Story
