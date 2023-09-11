Kazakhstan storms into FIDE World Women’s Team Championship 2023 finals

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan has reached FIDE World Women’s Team Championship 2023, after beating France in semifinals, Kazinform reports.

Bibisara Assaubayeva, Xeniya Balabayeva, Assel Serikbay, Meruert Kamalidenova, Alua Nurmanova and Amina Kairbekova represent Kazakhstan at the event.

At the final stage, the Kazakh team is set to play vs. Georgia, which defeated the U.S. team, September 11 at 06:00pm.