Kazakhstan strengthens ties with the United States: Trade, education, culture

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, conducted a regional visit to Indiana and Illinois. During this visit, he engaged in meetings with state leadership, representatives from American businesses, and universities, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In his meeting with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, they discussed bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation, and venture investments in Kazakhstan.

Special attention was given to developing partnerships in the field of education. The Ambassador visited leading universities and met with the leadership of Indiana University in Bloomington, the University of Illinois Chicago, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During these meetings, they explored opportunities to deepen academic ties with Kazakhstan, including current cooperation through the Bolashak program, student exchanges, and the implementation of new academic initiatives.

Ambassador Ashikbayev also met with Kazakhstani students and scholars, where he shared his vision on the prospects for the development of education in Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of the knowledge gained for future contributions to the country’s development.

In addition, discussions were held with the leadership of Cummins, a global leader in the production of diesel and alternative fuel engines and generators, as well as with representatives from Agrinovus, an NGO specializing in agricultural technology innovations.

The Ambassador also met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora at the Qazaq Community Cultural Center in Chicago, where they discussed ongoing efforts to protect the rights and interests of compatriots, the importance of promoting cultural values, and the Embassy’s future plans.