EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 15 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan strikes gold at Asian Youth Athletics Championship U18

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Polina Ivanova of Kazakhstan has secured the gold medal at the 2019 Asian Youth Athletics Championship U18, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    She proved to be unrivalled in pole vaulting by making an attempt at 3.80 meters.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Vasilisa Fakhrutdinova finished second in the 2000 m steeplechase to pick the silver medal.

    It is to be recalled the 2019 Asian Youth Athletics Championship U18 has kicked off on March 15 in Hong Kong.

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!