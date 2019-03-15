Kazakhstan strikes gold at Asian Youth Athletics Championship U18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Polina Ivanova of Kazakhstan has secured the gold medal at the 2019 Asian Youth Athletics Championship U18, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

She proved to be unrivalled in pole vaulting by making an attempt at 3.80 meters.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Vasilisa Fakhrutdinova finished second in the 2000 m steeplechase to pick the silver medal.

It is to be recalled the 2019 Asian Youth Athletics Championship U18 has kicked off on March 15 in Hong Kong.