Kazakhstan strived to be proactive and objective in tackling pressing issues on UNSC agenda: Nursultan Nazarbayev

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan strived to be proactive and objective in tackling the pressing issues on the UN Security Council agenda, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told a meeting of the Security Council in New York today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We regard the election of Kazakhstan a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council and the work under the Presidency [over the Council] as the expression of confidence in our country and our peaceful policy. As the first state of Central Asia at this high post, we represent the nations of our region in the world organization," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President highlighted that a year of Kazakhstan's work in the UN Security Council has passed. Kazakhstan strived to be proactive and objective in tackling the pressing issues on UN Security Council agenda. Kazakhstan makes its contribution to the productive work of the committees on Afghanistan, ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaeda, and Somalia.

The Head of State thanked all Council Member States for close cooperation.