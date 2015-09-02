EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:20, 02 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan - strong candidate for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council - Peter Burian

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian believes that Kazakhstan is a strong candidate for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

    "We follow the process [Kazakhstan seeks a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018] with keen interest. Of course it will depend on the level of support by the UN member states, but I think that Kazakhstan should be given a chance to demonstrate its potential," Peter Burian told Kazinform correspondent at a reception at the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium on Tuesday. According to the European diplomat, there is good chances that Kazakhstan's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council will be approved. "In my opinion, Kazakhstan is a strong candidate. Kazakhstan will make a hefty contribution to the UNSC's work. None of the Central Asian states have ever served on the Security Council. And I truly hope that Kazakhstan will garner support of the UN member states," the EUSR for Central Asia added.

