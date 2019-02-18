Kazakhstan strongly condemns terrorist act in Pulwama district

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Republic of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist act in Pulwama district, which resulted in the death and injuries of a large number of soldiers and civilians.

In this regard, Kazakhstan calls on the world community to implement the international obligations on counter-terrorism in practice. Countering terrorism is the main task of the global community," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's statement reads.



"We stand in solidarity with the people of India in the struggle against this menace of the 21st century. We express deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims," the statement reads.