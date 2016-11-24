Kazakhstan students treated Xian citizens with ‘baursak’

BEIJING-XIAN. KAZINFORM - The activists of Xian subdivision of the Association of Kazakhstan students in China (KSAC) had a "baursak" day in Xian, Shaanxi province.

"About 40 activists of KSAC organized a "baursak day" on the city square of Datansisha to let the community get acquainted with the Kazakhstan culture. Not only baursaks did we make but also salads and other delicacies. We played dombra, danced in national gowns, and told about the EXPO-2017 exhibition in Astana", - Zhanserik Tursynbek, Chairman of the Xian department of KSAC, 4-year student of Chang'an University told in an interview to Kazinform.



Other than 50 invited Chinese guests, students counted about 150 passersby who became interested in the action and tasted the traditional Kazakh dishes. "The action took place in a cheerful and creative atmosphere", - Zh. Tursynbek commented.



The event was funded by Integration Fun. For information, the Chairman of the Board of the Integration fund is first Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko. The representative office of the fund in Xian arranged placement of Kazakhstanis in Chinese universities.

