Kazakhstan studies Hong Kong experience in statistics

BEIJING - HONG KONG. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Data Processing Centre of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan paid a working visit to Hong Kong, Kazinform reports.

The delegation members held a series of meetings and got acquainted with the country's achievements in the sphere of statistics such as macroeconomic, demographic and social statistics data finding process, implementation of information technologies and raising work flow statistical literacy.



Following the talks the sides agreed to further exchange experience in raising statistical literacy through building ties between the two departments and arranging trainings and job training.



