Kazakhstan studies Singapore experience in digitalization of judicial system

BEIJING- SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - The delegation of the Kazakh Supreme Court headed by Chairman Zhakyp Assanov has paid a working visit to Singapore to study the experience of the country in the field of introduction of digital technologies in judicial system, Kazinform reporter in China informs.

There have been held meetings between Chairman of Singapore Supreme Court Sundaresh Menon, General Prosecutor Lucien Wong, Chief Judge of public courts Si Ki Oun, Executive Director of the Justice Center Leonardo Lee, and the management of international mediation centers and representatives of the consortium of judicial qualification enhancement.

Zhakyp Assanov noted positive dynamics of development of relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation between the supreme judicial bodies of the two countries. He told the Singapore party about Kazakhstan's main achievements in reformation of the judicial system within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's National Plan-100 Specific Steps, as well as the main goals and objectives of further modernization and the concept of development of the country's judicial system till 2020.

Zhakyp Assanov noted that introduction of modern information technology into the judicial system will help raise efficiency of the judicial system and enhance confidence of the society.

Sundaresh Menon highly assessed Kazakhstan's modernization policy and expressed readiness to share the experience with Kazakhstan and develop a more active interaction between the judicial communities of the two countries.

General Prosecutor of Singapore Lucien Wong expressed interest in studying the electronic criminal and administrative management in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan delegation studied the activity of the International Court for commercial affairs, digitalization of proceedings and introduction of information technologies in the courts of Singapore.