Kazakhstan stuns Hong Kong 3-0 in Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan devastated Hong Kong in the doubles event in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh duo edged out Ling Zhang and Eudice Chong 6-1, 6-3 cementing Kazakhstan's 3-0 win over Hong Kong.



Dias Doskarayev's side will face off with India in the second tie of the Pool A of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I today.