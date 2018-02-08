EN
    10:37, 08 February 2018

    Kazakhstan stuns Hong Kong 3-0 in Fed Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan devastated Hong Kong in the doubles event in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh duo edged out Ling Zhang and Eudice Chong 6-1, 6-3 cementing Kazakhstan's 3-0 win over Hong Kong.

    Dias Doskarayev's side will face off with India in the second tie of the Pool A of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I today.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
