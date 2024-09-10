Kazakhstan stuns USA Kokpar Team in quarterfinals at World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan defeated the USA in Kokpar quarterfinals at the V World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital 12:4, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev

Kokpar coach Ilimsha Alteyev said that Kokpar is a popular sport in Kazakhstan, especially in the country’s south as well as in Kyrgyzstan. He noted the high competitiveness of the teams from Central Asian countries.

As earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan brought their horses to Astana to participate in the tournament, while the other riders are competing on Kazakhstani horses.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev

Yesterday Kazakhstani beat the U.S. in Kok-Boru qualifying round 18:0.