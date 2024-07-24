EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:44, 24 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan submits crude output compensation plans to OPEC

    Kazakhstan submits crude output compensation plans to OPEC
    Photo credit: Midjourney

    The OPEC Secretariat received compensation plans from Iraq, Kazakhstan, and the Russian Federation for their overproduced volumes for the first six months of 2024 (January through June), Kazinform News Agency reports.

    “This volume totaled about 1,184 tb/d for Iraq, 620 tb/d for Kazakhstan, and 480 tb/d for the Russian Federation.

    The 37th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) held on June 2, 2024 reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and the compensation mechanism,” a press release from the OPEC reads.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x