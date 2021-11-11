EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:22, 11 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan submits Yellow Cat for Oscars

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan submitted Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov and Zerde Film with participation of Short Brothers company, Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio and France’s Arizona Production for Best International Feature Film consideration at the 94th Academy Awards.

    93 countries submitted for the Best International Feature Film Award at the 2022 Academy Awards at large hitting the record.

    The ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022.

    Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) was premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It is the 9th full feature film by Yerzhanov, the press service of KazakhFilm Studio informs.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan для ANSA Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!