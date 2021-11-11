Kazakhstan submits Yellow Cat for Oscars

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan submitted Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov and Zerde Film with participation of Short Brothers company, Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio and France’s Arizona Production for Best International Feature Film consideration at the 94th Academy Awards.

93 countries submitted for the Best International Feature Film Award at the 2022 Academy Awards at large hitting the record.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022.

Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) was premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It is the 9th full feature film by Yerzhanov, the press service of KazakhFilm Studio informs.