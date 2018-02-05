Kazakhstan successfully obtains 'white oil'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The project for obtaining a sample of battery-grade lithium carbonate for lithium-ion batteries has been successfully implemented, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Agency for Technological Development.

As Kazinform reported earlier, summarizing the 30th Plenary Meeting of the Council of Investors on June 22, 2017, President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on investors to consider the production of lithium, dubbed as "white oil", in Kazakhstan.

On January 24, 2018, the employees of the National Agency for Technology Development conducted offsite monitoring in Almaty under "Obtaining of an experimental sample of battery-grade lithium carbonate for lithium-ion batteries" project implemented by Institute of High Technology LLP.

The purpose of the project is to obtain lithium carbonate from lithium concentrates by alkaline, sulfate and sulfuric acid methods, and to analyze possible methods of final purification of lithium carbonate, and to test the optimal alternative of purification in a laboratory to obtain a sample of lithium carbonate with purity no lower than 99.5 %.

For now, the company has obtained an experimental sample of battery-grade lithium carbonate for lithium-ion batteries. The tests confirm that the sample's content of lithium carbonate is no lower than 99%. The quality certificate for the sample has been issued.