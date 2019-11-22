Kazakhstan suffer defeat vs Great Britain in 2019 Davis Cup

MADRID. KAZINFORM – Unfortunately, Kazakhstan were unable to book their place in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals after suffering a 1-2 defeat from Great Britain in Group E, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the republic of Kazakhstan.

Great Britain took 1-0 lead when Kyle Edmund stunned Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-3 in the first rubber.

However, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan tied the score in the second match against Dan Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Brits Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski decided that fate of the quarterfinals berth by edging out Bublik and Kukushkin in the doubled event 6-1, 6-4.