Kazakhstan suffers 2nd defeat at 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national water polo team suffered their second defeat at the 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Team Kazakhstan lost to Aussie athletes 8:17.

Earlier the Kazakh water polo athletes were stunned by the U.S. Next they will face off with Croatia.