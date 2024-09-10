Kazakhstan suggests forming alliance of marathons of Turkic countries

The 8th sitting of the youth policy and sports ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Those engaged in discussions shared views and practices to strengthen youth policy and sports cooperation and develop new projects.

Kazakh Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov highlighted the importance of the development of multilateral cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States noting that Kazakhstan actively supports initiatives aimed at the rapprochement of Turkic people.

The Minister suggested developing a joint project TAN to unite several marathons of the Turkic people into an Alliance of Turkic Marathons with a headquarters in Almaty. He proposed to ally seven marathons held in six countries, including Almaty, Turkistan, Baku, Samarkand, Istanbul, Budapest and the Snow Leopard Run. Representatives of all these marathons will be granted equal rights in decision-making.

He said this initiative would help increase the inflow of tourists due to the internal migration of runners and attract international contestants, share best practices, and improve the quality of the organization of marathons.

In conclusion, the Minister thanks all for their active participation in the sitting and wished success at the V World Nomad Games.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won 14 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals to top the overall standings at the V World Nomad Games.