Kazakhstan suggests building Agriculture Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senator Murat Bakhtiyaruly suggested building the Agriculture Bank to increase financial assistance to farmers, Kazinform reports.

At today’s plenary session of the Chamber the deputy drew attention to the need to open the Agriculture Bank in Kazakhstan. he noted that the country’s farmers fail to compete with farm producers of Russia and Belarus. The banks give farmers long-term low-interest credits on the pledge of lands and tenements. The affiliates of the banks are located in all the districts.

He reminded that this issue was repeatedly raised at the Parliament and depends on approval.