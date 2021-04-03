EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 03 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan suggests building Land Resources Management Agency

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senate deputy Akhylbek Kurishbayev briefed on the results of the working group for economic issues of the Land Reform Commission.

    The working group debated 6 issues. 30 out of 33 members of the group took part in it.

    One of the key issues was to build the integrated state commission for land resources control. It was suggested there to found a Land Resources Management Agency. 27 out of 30 those present supported that proposal.

    Besides, the 2nd meeting of the Land Reform Commission is taking place today via a videoconferencing. Deputy PN of Kazakhstan, chairman of the Land Reform Commission Yeraly Tugzhanov said that the first reading of the draft law to ban sales of land to foreigners will take place on April 7 at Majilis.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Senate Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!