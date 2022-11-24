Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University held the VI General Assembly of the Turkic Universities Union of the Council of Turkic Countries, the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service reports.

Rectors, scientists and students of 50 universities of Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Hungary, representatives of international organizations, diplomats, experts, public and cultural figures attended the meeting.

The Network University of the Council of Turkic Countries is expected to give people of Turkic countries an opportunity to study in Turkic nations. The Kazakh Vice Minister Kuanysh Yergaliyev called all to support and develop this initiative within the Turkic Universities Union of the Council of Turkic Countries.

Photo: t.me/gylym_jogary_bilim