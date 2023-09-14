Kazakhstan suggests creating single e-database of CA commodity producers

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his vision of specific areas in which the Central Asian countries can work together at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Kazinform cites the Akorda.

At the meeting in Dushanbe, the Head of State mentioned ramping up trade flows between the Central Asian countries as one of the areas.

According to Tokayev, mutual trade between the countries in the region demonstrates stable growth. The CA countries can step up mutual trade turnover up to $15 billion in the short term, he said.

The Kazakh President went on to add that Kazakhstan could have stepped up export of 175 non-resource-based commodity items to the CA countries. In his words, business circles of the CA region can act as a driving force in that respect.

«In my opinion, we should prioritize work on creating favorable environment [for business],» said the Head of State, adding a single e-database of commodity producers is needed. It can be launched as part of the Central Asia Gateway portal.