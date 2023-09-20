Kazakhstan suggests establishing International Agency for Biological Safety

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the UN Secretary-Secretary General to launch the process of establishing an International Agency for Biological Safety at the General Debate of the 78 th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Similarly, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Kazakhstan put forward the Initiative of World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony. This initiative – which we invite you to join– comprises a New Security Paradigm, a Fair Economic Environment, and a Clean Planet,” the Head of State underscored.

“In our own region, the growing engagement of member-states has been a positive force in the transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia into a full-fledged international organization that can contribute to continental mediation and peace-making.

The Kazakh President pointed out that open dialogue between the Global South and the Global North is its central pillar.

“Of all the challenges we face, perhaps the most destructive is the threat of use of nuclear weapons.

30 years ago, Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced the fourth largest inherited nuclear arsenal. That is why the logic of the nuclear agenda must be reversed. Only mutual trust and cooperation between nuclear powers – on the path to a world free of nuclear weapons – can produce global stability.

In this context, Kazakhstan declares its continuous commitment to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. We support the development of new mechanisms in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation. A Strategic Plan for the complete renunciation of nuclear weapons by 2045 could well be the most significant contribution to global security of this generation of leaders.

At the same time, COVID-19 has painfully illustrated our vulnerability to future biological risks and threats. Kazakhstan appeals to the Secretary-General and the President of this Assembly to launch the process of establishing an International Agency for Biological Safety,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.