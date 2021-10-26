Kazakhstan suggests Hungary launching direct air service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan suggested Hungary launching the direct air service en route Budapest-Almaty-Budapest,» Deputy PM - FM of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi told following the talks with Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga.

«The countries resumed Nur-Sultan-Budapest regular air service. The flight is performed by WizzAir air carrier. The Government made a decision to increase flight frequency up to twice a week. To this end Kazakhstan suggested launching another flight to connect Budapest and Almaty,» Tilueberdi said.

As earlier reported, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Tileuberdi stressed that Hungary is Kazakhstan’s reliable strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe and its fraternal nation. According to him, Kazakhstan and Hungary share historical and spiritual bond.