ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16th edition of Kazakhstan Super Cup is set to kick off today, February 25, in Astana, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

FC Astana is to play vs FC Ordabasy of Shymkent today at Astana Arena stadium at 03:00 p.m.

QazSport TV Channel is to broadcast the match.

Last year FC Astana won top honors of Kazakhstan Super Cup.