Kazakhstan supports efforts of UN on facilitating Consultations between Yemeni parties in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the situation in Yemen was held on June 16, 2015 in Jeddah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). The meeting was attended by the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs AskarMussinov.

The President of Yemen Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadidelivered a speech before participants of the meeting and introduced the current situation in the country and efforts to resolve the conflict in Yemen.

OIC foreign ministers discussed the current military-political crisis in Yemen, as well as ways to ensure peace and stability in the country. The heads of delegations unanimously called for the early restoration of peace and stability, as well as the launch of negotiations between the various political forces in Yemen based on UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and other international initiatives.

Deputy Minister Mussinovin his speech delivered the Kazakhstan's position regarding the settlement of the conflict in Yemen based on the principles of peaceful resolution and territorial integrity, rule of law and a national dialogue involving all stakeholders. Kazakhstan supports the efforts of the United Nations on facilitating consultations between Yemeni parties in Geneva, as well as initiatives of OIC and other international organizations for the early provision of humanitarian assistance to Yemen.

On the margins of the meeting, the head of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan held talks with Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Dairiand discussed cooperation issues, including support for the candidacy of Kazakhstan in the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 years.

Established in 1969, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the second largest organization after the United Nations, which unites 56 countries (Syria's membership in OIC was suspended in August 2012). OIC activities cover a wide range of issues of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Muslim states, Kazinform refers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.