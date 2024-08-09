Kazakhstan supports idea of creating Business Council of Central Asian countries

At today’s VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in the Kazakh capital, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan supports the suggestion to create the Business Council of Central Asian countries, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

According to the Head of State, further development of transit and transportation potential of the region and adoption of the complex strategy for the development of the Central Asia transport system are of great importance.

The President said the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South Corridor, and the Belt and Road initiative are placed at the highest value. Thanks to joint efforts the potential of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway is ramped up. Currently, it is the shortest route to the Gulf region. The Trans-Afghan railway which opens access to the markets of South Asia is regarded as promising. Kazakhstan also plans to modernize 11,000 km and build more than 5,000 km of railways.

Another key issue of the regional agenda is the rational use of water and energy resources. The President believes it is crucial to develop a new consolidated water policy based on equal and proper water consumption, unfailing implementation of mutual obligations.

Initiatives on joint construction of hydropower facilities and establishment of a Water and Energy Consortium for Central Asian states may lay the foundation for multilateral water cooperation. Digitalization of water balance and distribution, the introduction of space monitoring technologies remain the major tasks.