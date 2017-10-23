Kazakhstan supports Iran's joining SCO

SARI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region Governor during his visit to Mazandaran Province said on Monday that his country backs Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

'Iran possesses large capabilities and capacities for economic, cultural, and social ties with the member-countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Kazakhstan, as a key member, supports Iran's presence in the organization,' said Krymbek Kusherbayev, IRNA reports.

'The ties between Mazandaran Province and Kazakhstan Qyzylorda and Mangistau regions are expanding and they have to lead to investors and merchants of private sector which this field is available in Mazandaran,' said Mazandaran's Governor Rabi' Fallah.

Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region Governor said that materializing the intentions of both countries presidents to promote bilateral ties depends on these ties between the provinces of both countries.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an inter-governmental organization formed in 2001 by the leaders and presidents of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan with the purpose of holding equilibrium against the influence of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the region.

Currently Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are the observer states in the SCO.