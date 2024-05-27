Kazakhstan supports Palestine’s independence, security and return to 1967 borders – Foreign Ministry

The Palestinian cause is growing worse now, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu during the talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Kazakh foreign minister said that during the meeting the sides discussed the Middle East situation.

In addition, we touched upon the complex processes in the Middle East region. Everyone knows that the Palestinian cause is growing worse now. Recently, Norway, Spain and Ireland recognized Palestine’s sovereignty. Kazakhstan fully welcomes such a move, said Nurtleu.

The speaker noted that Kazakhstan recognized Palestine’s independence back in 1992.

The position that this key international problem needs to be settled by a political and diplomatic way in accordance with the corresponding resolutions of the UN will always true for us. This year, Astana and Ramallah established diplomatic relations and appointed ambassadors. With this stance, Kazakhstan supports Palestine’s independence, security and return to the 1967 borders, said the Kazakh minister.

Earlier it was reported that Türkiye called on more countries to recognize Palestine following Norway, Spain and Ireland’s decision to recognize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine.