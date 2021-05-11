EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan supports solution of Palestinian-Israel conflict by peaceful means

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan released a statement regarding the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem and worsening of the Palestinian-Israel relations, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    «We are concerned by the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem and worsening of the Palestinian-Israel relations.

    In such situation all parties involved must exercise restraint and avoid actions that risk further deterioration of the situation.

    We urge avoiding provocative acts around the Al-Aqsa Mosque and call for respecting the status quo.

    We hope that political, communal and religious leaders will spare no effort to decrease escalation in the region during the Holy month of Ramadan.

    Kazakhstan supports fair solution of the Palestinian-Israel conflict exclusively by peaceful means based on the «Two State Solution» formula and in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions,» the statement reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!