Kazakhstan supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has made an official statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kazinform reports.

«In connection with the latest events around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Republic of Kazakhstan confirms again its strong support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and stands for regulation of all issues by political and diplomatic means, in accordance with the UN Charter and fundamental principles and norms of the international law,» the statement reads.