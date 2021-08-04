Kazakhstan surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 case mark

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's total COVID-19 caseload has risen by 7,519 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 1,558 and 1,351, accordingly. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of fresh daily infections - 895.

Shymkent city has seen 502 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region – 381, Aktobe region – 365, Almaty region – 315, Pavlodar region – 307, East Kazakhstan region – 302, Kostanay region – 270, Akmola region – 257, Mangistau region – 223, Kyzylorda region – 198, Zhambyl region – 181, West Kazakhstan region – 163, North Kazakhstan region – 141, and Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 602,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19.