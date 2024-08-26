Kazakhstan surpasses CIS countries in global mobile speed ranking

Kazakhstan surpasses the CIS countries in mobile speed, ranking 56th in the Speedtest Global Index, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the latest Speedtest Global Index report published by the international company Ookla, At 48.31 Mbps, Kazakhstan ranks 56th out of 111 countries worldwide in mobile internet speed, down two spots compared with last year.

However, the country is placed 94th for fixed broadband speed out of a total of 162 countries, leaving behind only three CIS countries – Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The Speedtest Global Index reveals the fastest mobile broadband and fixed broadband speeds were recorded in the UAE and the lowest in Yemen and Afghanistan.