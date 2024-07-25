Kazakhstan surpasses US and GB in 2024 Global Safety Index

Kazakhstan secured 75th spot in the Numbeo Safety Index by Country 2024, surpassing countries such as the US, GB and France, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the rankings, Kazakhstan's crime index is 45.6, while surpassing several western countries such as Italy (47.1), Great Britain (47.8), the USA (49.2) and France (55.3).

Venezuela, Papua New Guinea and Haiti are the least safe countries in the world, according to Numbeo.

Andorra tops the Safety Index by Country 2024, followed by the UAE and Qatar.

To note, Numbeo is the world’s largest cost of living and quality of life database.