    10:14, 27 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan suspends Bek Air flights

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Kazakhstan has suspended the Bek Air Company's flights, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry reports.

    As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members disappeared from radar screens at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least 12 people dead.

    The President expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash.

    The emergency hotline for family and friends is available at 8 (7172)53-32-84.

    Almaty region emergency situations department telephone numbers are 8 (7282) 22-02-13, 22-02-18.

    Nur-Sultan city emergency situations department telephone numbers are 8 (7172) 24-52-12, 24- 51-71, 24- 51- 47.

    Almaty Incidents Accidents
