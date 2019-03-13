EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:56, 13 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has suspended Boeing 737 MAX flights since March 13 operated by SCAT air carrier, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reports.

    There is only one 737 MAX plane in operation in Kazakhstan, the release reads.

    As earlier reported, the European Aviation Safety Agency has suspended Boeing 737 Max flights in the EU following the Ethiopia crash killing 149 onboard passengers and 8 crew members. The cause of the plane crash occurred on March 10 is still unknown.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Security Transport Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!