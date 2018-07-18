EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:19, 18 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan suspends hot-rolled steel supplies to Iran

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, Kazakhstan, has suspended its export of hot rolled steel coils to the Islamic Republic of Iran due to sanctions the U.S. imposed on the country, Kazinform reports.

    "Supplies will be suspended due to the sanctions introduced. As soon as sanctions are lifted the supplies will be resumed," official representative of the company Alexey Agureyev told Kazinform.

    ArcelorMittal Temirtau manufactures hot rolled steel coils and exports to more than 75 states of the world. It manufactures more than 180 steel grades.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Industry Energy Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!