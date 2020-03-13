Kazakhstan suspends judo tournaments indefinitely

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Judo Federation decided to indefinitely postpone judo tournaments due to the coronavirus spread fears, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan U23 Judo Championship, slated for March 27-30, The Seisenbayev memorial international judo tournament, to be held April 4-7, were postponed indefinitely. Besides, the Cadet and Junior Asian Judo Cup in honor of Beket Makhmutov set for April 18-19 was cancelled, the Federation’s Facebook account reads.