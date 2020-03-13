EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 13 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan suspends judo tournaments indefinitely

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Judo Federation decided to indefinitely postpone judo tournaments due to the coronavirus spread fears, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan U23 Judo Championship, slated for March 27-30, The Seisenbayev memorial international judo tournament, to be held April 4-7, were postponed indefinitely. Besides, the Cadet and Junior Asian Judo Cup in honor of Beket Makhmutov set for April 18-19 was cancelled, the Federation’s Facebook account reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!